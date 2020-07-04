Fire Force Season 2 Reveals New English Cast Additions

Fire Force Season 2 has finally kicked off with a bang as it leads the Summer 2020 anime slate, and now new voice actors have joined its growing English dub cast! Fire Force Season 2 had a special early premiere of the first two episodes during FunimationCon 2020, and this meant that fans had an early look at not only the anime but the SimulDub release of the series. While the first episode is a non-canon adventure meant to get fans reacquainted with the series after its break, the second episode gets right back into figuring out the mysteries of the Adolla Burst.

The second episode also introduces new characters to the anime includes Ogun Montgomery and Pan Ko Paat. While these two characters have previously revealed their Japanese language counterparts, the premiere of Funimation's Simuldub confirmed two new additions to the English dub cast.

Zeno Robinson, who you can currently hear as My Hero Academia's Hawks and Pokemon Journeys' Goh, will be providing the voice for Ogun in Fire Force's English dub. As for Pan, Robert McCollum (who you can currently hear as Attack on Titan's Reiner Braun and One Piece's Doflamingo Donquixote) will be performing for the character in the dub.

Welcome to Fire Force... @childishgamzeno as Ogun and @RobMcCollum as Pan! — Funimation (@FUNimation) July 3, 2020

The other major reveal is a bit spoilery for the second episode of the season as Shinra becomes acquainted with a mysterious woman who also has an Adolla Burst much like he does. This is the "First Pillar," and she will be voiced by Cherami Leigh (Fairy Tail's Lucy Heartfilia, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Sarada Uchiha) for the dub. Her introduction in the second episode kicks off the larger mystery of the second season that we'll see unfold over the next few months.

Unfortunately, Fire Force's Simuldub release and schedule has yet to be officially confirmed by Funimation. The first two episodes might be ready to go, but it's potentially a much larger ordeal to commit to a schedule especially when considering the other SimulDub complications Funimation is currently experiencing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

What do you think of these latest additions to Fire Force's English voice cast? Which characters are you most excited to see in the second season? Did you check out the early premiere during FunimationCon?

