New Fire Force Trailer Teases Season 2's Next Half

Fire Force's second season was one of the standout releases of the Summer 2020 anime season, and now the series has revealed a new trailer teasing what's to come in the next half of the season! With 13 episodes now under its belt as of this writing, the second season is preparing to launch its second cour to coincide with the new releases of the Fall 2020 anime wave. This means the series will be getting a brand new opening and ending theme, but also means that it will be kicking off a heated new arc with the next episode.

The second cour of Fire Force Season 2 will kick off with the Haijima Industries arc which not only introduces the Sixth Pillar, but will also bring several new foes and allies for the next set of intense battles against the Evangelists. The secrets of the Holy Sol Temple are starting to come to light, and this new arc will see much of that explode.

The second cour of the series will also be featuring a new opening theme performed by KANA-BOON titled "Torch of Liberty." You can get a taste of what this new opening theme will be like with this trailer along with many of the set pieces coming in the second half of the season. What do you think?

