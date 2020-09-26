Fire Force Teases Next Arc with New Season 2 Poster

✖

The newest episode of Fire Force officially brought the Vs. Holy Sol Temple arc to an end, and thus the second season of the series is teasing its next big arc with a fiery new poster. As Joker and Benimaru discovered during their attack on the Holy Sol Temple, the mysterious Haijima Industries group plays a major role in the society of Fire Force's world overall. This includes much of the darker sides of it all as well, and now Shinra and the others will be investigating this conglomerate and thus heading into their most complicated conflict yet.

The Haijima Industries arc involves the awakening of the Sixth Pillar, a child who was previously the victim of Rekka igniting children with bug bites from the first season, on top of this growing conspiracy and he's the focus of the brand new poster for the series. The official Twitter account behind Fire Force shared the busy new poster, and you can check it out below:

The second season of the anime has been fleshing out the world of the series as Special Fire Force Company 8 gets closer to finding out what's really going on with spontaneous combustion. The first season was generally light on this conspiracy overall as it steadily built to the Evangelist conflict, but now it's in full swing and thus far more exciting with each new episode. But what do you think?

Are you excited for the next half of Fire Force's second season? Curious to see what happens in the Haijima Industries arc? What have you thought of the second season so far?