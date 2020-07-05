Fire Force Fans are Loving Season 2's Explosive Premiere
After a long wait, Fire Force has finally returned for Season 2 as part of the Summer 2020 new anime wave. The first episode has officially made its simulcast debut, and fans are all in thanks to its explosive showcase. Starting off with a lighter, and slightly non-canon adventure in order to get fans reacquainted with the Special Fire Force Company 8 crew, this special premiere episode also made sure to squeeze in the kind of well animated and high octane action fans fell in love with during the first season of the series.
Not only was the first episode of Fire Force's new season a huge hit with fans, fans who attended Funimation's virtual convention, FunimationCon, also got to check out the second episode of the series as well. And thanks to the series' SimulDub premiere, Funimation also confirmed new voices joining the English cast.
Read on to see how fans are reacting Fire Force's Season 2 premiere, and let us know what you thought! Did Fire Force's second season premiere bring you into the fold again? Excited to see where these new episodes will go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Starts Off on the Right Devil's Foot!
It's not just the extremely packed opening, filled with so much talent all over the the place! Aimer's "SPARK-AGAIN" also delivers the hype, equally amazing!! 😌✨#Fireforce#炎炎ノ消防隊 pic.twitter.com/SqvMoJ7kII— Tonatiú S. 🇧🇷 (@Tonatiu_S) July 3, 2020
Some Comparisons to the Manga!
Episode 25 - A Fire Soldier's Fight— Rookie☔️ (@RookieBalboa_) July 3, 2020
(Chapters 91 & 92) #FireForce pic.twitter.com/dgYFzaM9ki
A Good Maki
Bro Maki in a dress I need that 😫😫#fireforce #炎炎ノ消防隊 pic.twitter.com/1UjJ7YGHL0— R̸eF̸L̶ex (@ReFLex_1001) July 3, 2020
More Good Maki
Be sure to get the girl who can do both like Maki Oze did 😆😉 #fireforce pic.twitter.com/P2vuDWwIaZ— Chris-Kun✌ (Watching Fairy Tail) (@ChrisRW93) July 3, 2020
Ready for Ogun?
Meet Ogun Montgomery~🔥
Fire Force Season 2 starts soon!~😈🤘🏽— Gunta_artes~🇻🇪 Commissions Open (@Gunta_artes) July 2, 2020
Are you even ready?#FireForce #Ogun pic.twitter.com/AjmkeOpoRo
Already Top Tier
Holy shit, what an amazing start to Summer 2020! Right off the bat, #FireForce Season 2 just showing off all the reasons why I fell in love with it in the first place. INSANE action. Great comedy. Top-tier directing. It was PERFECT! Twin Cobra! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7zlM0q0Lud— Kukikaze (@MatsukazeKuki) July 3, 2020
Arthur Really Brought it!
Hyped Up 🔥 #fireforce pic.twitter.com/L5nKaKIa1D— 🔥_Animeholic_🔥OREGAIRU | SAO SZN (@LonelyOtaku9) July 3, 2020
This First Episode Was Just Showing Off!
#FireForce Season 2 Episode 1 - off to a hot start pic.twitter.com/SpuqGv11xK— S ☄️ C ☄️ ☄️ 🔥 B ☄️ I ™ 🎸🥁🎤🎹🎧 とてもクールな少年 (@SoCoolBoi3) July 3, 2020
