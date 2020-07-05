Fire Force Fans are Loving Season 2's Explosive Premiere

After a long wait, Fire Force has finally returned for Season 2 as part of the Summer 2020 new anime wave. The first episode has officially made its simulcast debut, and fans are all in thanks to its explosive showcase. Starting off with a lighter, and slightly non-canon adventure in order to get fans reacquainted with the Special Fire Force Company 8 crew, this special premiere episode also made sure to squeeze in the kind of well animated and high octane action fans fell in love with during the first season of the series.

Not only was the first episode of Fire Force's new season a huge hit with fans, fans who attended Funimation's virtual convention, FunimationCon, also got to check out the second episode of the series as well. And thanks to the series' SimulDub premiere, Funimation also confirmed new voices joining the English cast.

