Fire Force Season 2 Reveals Explosive Opening Theme

Fire Force's second season was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the Summer 2020 anime season, and now fans can see why as it has debuted an explosive new opening theme sequence with the Season 2's premiere episode. Confirmed to be in the works shortly after the end of the first season, Fire Force's second season has definitely been a point of interest as the series is preparing to open up the world of the anime with brand new allies, enemies, and reveals coming with this next arc.

This is the focus of the new opening theme for Fire Force Season 2. Featuring a sequence full of these new faces, it teases the kinds of battles, brand new character connections and reveals coming in the upcoming season. Performed by Aimer, "SPARK-AGAIN" serves as the first cour opening theme for the season. You can check it out in the video above thanks to Funimation!

The simulcast premiere of the series went off without a hitch, but fans attending the special Fire Force panel during FunimationCon 2020 actually managed to catch the first two episodes of the new season before anyone else. The special event during FunimationCon featured the SimulDub premiere of Fire Force Season 2 that featured the first two episodes. If you act fast, you might be able to check it out for yourselves.

Funimation also offered a special Q&A with members of the English voice cast of the series, and they describe Fire Force's FunimationCon 2020 panel as such, Don’t miss the world premiere of the first two dubbed episodes of Fire Force Season 2! Plus, join Funimation for a hot discussion about Season 1 and what’s to come in the new season—with host Matt Acevedo and the English voice actors."

Fire Force Season 2 is probably going to be one of the biggest hits of the Summer, but there's currently still not much known about where the series will be going for the second season. The episode order for the season is still being kept under wraps as of this writing, but it will most likely stick around for a 20 plus episode run like the first season.

Excited to finally see new episodes of Fire Force? What do you think of Season 2's opening theme? How does it compare to the themes in the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

