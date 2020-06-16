Fire Force Confirms Season 2 Release Date

Fire Force took fans by firestorm when its first season debuted last year, and the series is far from over. The shonen is slated to make a comeback this year with season two, and the release date for its premiere has gone live. So if you have been waiting on the new episodes, you will want to mark your calendar ASAP.

Earlier today, the team behind Fire Force made an official post regarding the release of season two. The show's official Twitter page confirmed the premiere will be on July 3 which means David Production is hard at work right now.

A new banner hyping the release was also shown to fans, and it shows all your favorites from the series. The supernatural firefighters are wearing their usual gear, and Fire Force fans are understandably excited to meet up with these heroes once more.

Of course, fans are happy to know the anime will be coming soon. There was uncertainty surrounding the project due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. The global pandemic wreaked havoc on lots of anime this year. Major series like Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World had their release dates delayed this year while others were put on hiatus.

In fact, it seems a vast majority of anime were put on hiatus this year. From Sazae-san to One Piece and even Pokemon, no show was safe from the production delays caused by COVID-19. Currently, many of those shows are working on their comeback or have already returned to the small screen. So in the case of Fire Force, it seems the hit series dodged a disaster... at least for now.

How excited are you for this second season of Fire Force? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

