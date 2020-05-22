Fire Force Fans are Hyped for Season 2 After its Big Trailer
Fire Force just debuted the first big trailer for Season 2, and fans are hyped! The first season came to an end last year after a few delays in its production led to a jam-packed hour long finale, and the second season has been confirmed to be in the works ever since. But fans were surprised that not only did the series finally debut the first real trailer for the second season, but also confirmed that it's still scheduled for a debut this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season.
Following the large number of production delays and cancellations as a result of the new COVID-19 disease, there was definitely a surprise to see this anime is still slated for a Summer release. But this means that a few episodes are already in the pipeline, and if the season does need to be delayed it won't be until at least a few episodes in.
Couple the excitement for its Summer release alongside the hype visuals of the trailer itself, and fans are absolutely ready to see what Fire Force Season 2 will bring to screens. Read on to see what fans are saying about the first big trailer, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Lots of Great Anime Trailers Right Now!
Fire force and Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Right now pic.twitter.com/mS4CAzg6MR— riyaglo (@riyaglo1) May 22, 2020
Best Girl on Her Way Back!
🤩🤩🤩🤩 😍😍😍😍 There’s Goes My best girl!!!!
Wooohooo!! I can’t wait to Season 2 on Toonami!!#FireForce #Toonami pic.twitter.com/iai8vi67i4— Hathorn Jordan (Part 2) (@2Hathorn) May 22, 2020
Wait, Best GIRLS are on their Way Back!
Maki and Tamaki appreciation post from the Fire Force season 2 trailer!!! 🔥😳🔥😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/sbsQMh751P— Zan #1 Bloody Roar Hypeman! (@Zantetsugun) May 22, 2020
Get HYPED
FIRE FORCE SEASON 2 LET'S FUCKING GOO pic.twitter.com/Hio0ZQtyCO— salomé | anitwtsd 📌 (@oreeoki) May 22, 2020
"Can't Wait"
I CANT FUCKING WAIT FOR FIRE FORCE SEASON 2!!! pic.twitter.com/9FqvGZXdJP— 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚 💯 ブレーン 👑 (@wlaineee) May 22, 2020
At Least the Anime's Going to Keep Going!
I seriously can't wait for Fire Force season 2, don't wanna continue the manga when the anime is so hype— BlankLad (@LadBlank) May 22, 2020
The Good News We Need Right Now
Fire Force season 2 saved quarantine— Folks Nem 🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@BlueFaceDuke38) May 22, 2020
Wait a Minute...
Here's the trailer for Fire Force Season 2 if any of you guys missed it yesterday pic.twitter.com/BMC1DYnxkt— Nico (@Puncakess_) May 22, 2020
