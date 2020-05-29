Fire Force Season 2 Adds New Character, Cast Member

Fire Force previously confirmed it will be returning for its much anticipated second season this Summer, and is now beginning to stack its roster with new characters and stars for the big follow up! The first season of the series brought the fight against the Evangelists to a major climax, and Season 2 will be taking that conflict to a whole new realm. This means Shinra and the others will need new allies to help against the coming threats, and the official website for the series has confirmed the voice actor behind one of these major new allies.

Ogun Montgomery will officially be making his anime debut with Season 2 of the series, and it has been confirmed that Makoto Furukawa (who you can currently hear as Miyuki Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love is War) will be the voice behind the manga fan favorite. This announcement comes with a special character trailer teasing Montgomery's debut, and you can check that out in the video above!

Montgomery is a friend of Shinra and Arthur from their time at the Academy, but is currently a member of Squad 4. This was one character fans have been waiting to see in the anime alongside the other new addition to the series for the second season, Kasugatani Inka, who will be voiced by Miyuri Shimabukuro in the new episodes.

Fire Force is currently slated to premiere this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, but currently has no concrete release date as of this writing. Currently things are still on track for this release barring any unexpected interruptions from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The second season will feature a new director too with Tatsuma Minamikawa replacing Yuki Yase from the first season.

Details for the new season are still being revealed, but expect more information to be available as we get closer to its big debut. Summer 2020 was already going to be a packed season due to various anime delays getting back to things during that time, but the new projects won't be ones to shake a stick at either.

