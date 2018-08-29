First ‘Star Wars: Resistance’ Poster Shows off Anime Art Style

Star Wars has a new show on the way, and it looks like the series is leaning into anime origins. After all, the first poster for Star Wars Resistance is out, and it will make fans think of anime-inspired projects like RWBY and more.

Over on Twitter, Disney put out its first poster for the new animated series. Star Wars Resistance is slated to premiere on Oct. 7 on the network, and its poster has serious anime vibes.

As you can see, the image seems to draw inspiration from anime's growing 3D art style. Titles like Berserk and Godzilla abroad have opted into the 3D animation aesthetic, and this new show is following them in kind.

Here's the first look at the official #StarWarsResistance poster. The series premieres Sunday, October 7 on #DisneyChannel and #DisneyNOW. pic.twitter.com/SsyJtgrI8Q — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) August 28, 2018

Given BB-8 and the fighter crafts seen in the poster, this new series may rival your favorite on-going mecha titles. The poster shows off the series' tag line, showing fans a bit more of its humorous tone.

"Some heroes stick to the plan," the poster writes. "Others just wing it."

As it stands, Star Wars will be the first animated series within the franchise to use an anime-inspired style. In a recent interview, co-creator Dave Filoni stressed the style was one Lucasfilm has been eager to explore, and this series provided them an opportune outlet.

"The idea for Star Wars came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots," Filoni shared in a statement.

"My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that's been a big influence on me. There's a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time," Filoni added.

Star Wars Resistance premieres on Sunday, Oct. 7th at 10 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel and Disney Now. The series stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Jim Rash (Community).

What do you think about this new show's art style? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!