‘FLCL’ Comeback Reveals New Ending With ‘The Pillows’ Theme

Adult Swim usually hits the mark with their April Fool’s Day broadcast stunts, but their latest one hit the ball out of the park in this regard as it was the hugest anime stunt the station has ever pulled.

Replacing its scheduled programming with anime films and shows in their native Japanese with English subtitles, the Toonami block also premiered the first episode of the much anticipated third iteration of the FLCL revival, FLCL: Alternative.

Meaning that fans also got a taste of the series’ new ending theme, “Star Overhead” from The Pillows, who handled the music of the original project.

Fans were shocked to find on Saturday evening that Adult Swim had revamped their Toonami block and featured many bumps and programs entirely in Japanese. The first episode of FLCL: Alternative also surprised fans seeing as how it aired in not only in its native Japanese with English subtitles, but fans were able to get a taste of the series before it officially premieres on Adult Swim in June.

In a press release, Adult Swim released the following details about the new seasons:

“Up first, FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.

Following FLCL: Progressive will be another new season, FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003 it was frequently re-aired from 2003-2014. The coming-of-age story focused on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba who become bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.

FLCL: Progressive is currently slated to officially air June 22 on Adult Swim, with FLCL: Alternative premiering later this September. More information is expected to be revealed at the FLCL preview panel taking place at C2E2 in April.