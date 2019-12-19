Food Wars Orders Up a Fifth Season for 2020

Food Wars is still serving up dishes for season four, but fans have been asking a big question since the anime made its return. With a short episode order this season, many were unsure how Food Wars would wrap up everything when there is much left to cover. Now, it seems as if fans have finally gotten an answer, and it comes in the form of a brand-new season.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when new reports surfaced. Outlets like AIR shared with followers that a fifth season of Food Wars is being prepared and will debut sometime in 2020.

So far, there is no official word on the project, so fans will have to take the news as rumor until then. Earlier this week, fans were told Food Wars would make a big announcement at Jump Festa this weekend, so this update could be that. Netizens must wait a few days to find out for sure though.

As for Food Wars, the fourth season plans to finish adapting the story’s penultimate arc. It seems like season five will finish out the manga which ended early this year. A brief epilogue was also released which followed Soma after his time in high school finished. Food Wars fans are hoping the three-part series gets adapted as well, but the question remains whether it will be added to season five or split into an OVA special all on its own.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.