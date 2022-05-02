Free! The Final Stroke Honors Finale With New Poster

✖

Free! The Final Stroke is honoring the anime's grand finale with a special new poster! Kyoto Animation kicked off a special final project for the Free! Iwatobi Swim Club franchise following the end of the original series where they planned to end the run with a set of two new feature films. The first of which hit theaters across Japan last year, and following a few delays, the second of this grand finale film project is now making its way through theaters as well. This means many fans overseas are getting to see how this one comes to an end.

The second Free! The Final Stroke film has been making its way through theaters since late April, and it's been such a hit for the franchise already that the official Twitter account for the series is celebrating the successful launch of the second film with a special new poster. This new poster highlights all of the boys fans have come to know over the course of the franchise thus far as fans ready themselves to bid goodbye to this crew after so many years together. You can check out the poster below:

Unfortunately, an international release has yet to be announced or set for either Free! The Final Stroke film as of this writing. The silver lining of this means that there is still plenty of time to catch up with the original TV anime run before its grand finale hits outside of Japan, and if you wanted to do so, you can now find Free! Iwatobi Swim Club streaming with Crunchyroll. The series is officially described as such:

"Nanase Haruka loved to be in the water – loved swimming. In elementary school, Nanase Haruka, Tachibana Makoto, Matsuoka Rin, and Hazuki Nagisa attended the same swimming class together. Time passed, and as Haruka was living an uneventful high school life, he suddenly encountered Rin again. Rin challenged Haruka to a race and showed him how much stronger he had become. Soon enough, Makoto and Nagisa also rejoined the group, and along with a new classmate, Ryugazaki Rei, they established the Iwatobi High School Swimming Club."

What do you think? How do you feel about the Free! anime franchise coming to an end in this way? Are you hoping to see the final Free! movies for yourself if you get the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!