Free! The Final Stroke Part 2 Releases New Trailer and Poster

Free! The Final Stroke has dropped a new trailer and poster for its second movie! The Free! anime franchise has been readying itself for the end with a special dual feature film release. Following the first Free! The Final Stroke hitting theaters in Japan earlier this Fall, the second film in the event is currently scheduled to hit theaters next Spring. The final film will be officially saying goodbye to the franchise, and now fans have gotten another fresh look at how it will all go down following a special event in Japan showing off more of the new movie.

Hitting theaters in Japan next April, the second Free! The Final Stroke film has released a new teaser trailer and poster to give fans an idea of what to expect. The first film has yet to find a release outside of Japan, so some of the elements here are considered spoilers, but it’s certainly eye-opening to see how far each of these characters have come before the franchise bids fans a fond farewell. You can check out the new trailer and poster for Free! The Final Stroke below straight from Kyoto Animation:

The second Free! The Final Stroke film will be hitting theaters in Japan on April 22nd next year, and much of the anime’s original staff and cast have returned for the final film projects. This includes Eisaku Kawanami returning to direct the new films following directing the previous three seasons of the anime. Unfortunately as previously mentioned, there has yet to be any international release plans made known for either of the Free! films as of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the final movies make their way around the world (hopefully), you can now find Free! Iwatobi Swim Club streaming with both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The series is officially described as such, “Nanase Haruka loved to be in the water – loved swimming. In elementary school, Nanase Haruka, Tachibana Makoto, Matsuoka Rin, and Hazuki Nagisa attended the same swimming class together. Time passed, and as Haruka was living an uneventful high school life, he suddenly encountered Rin again. Rin challenged Haruka to a race and showed him how much stronger he had become. Soon enough, Makoto and Nagisa also rejoined the group, and along with a new classmate, Ryugazaki Rei, they established the Iwatobi High School Swimming Club.”

