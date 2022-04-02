Free! The Final Stroke Sets Up Finale in Latest Trailer

Free! is readying fans for the anime’s last adventure with a new trailer for Free! The Final Stroke Part 2! Following a series of delays that shook up the schedule, Free! The Final Stroke will soon be coming to an end with its release in theaters across Japan later this month. Kyoto Animation announced that the grand finale for the Free! Iwatobi Swim Club anime franchise would be a two-part film taking place after the events of the anime, and following the release for the first film last Fall, the second and final film in this project is on the way.

Free! The Final Stroke Part 2 will be hitting theaters across Japan starting on April 22nd, and with the new movie’s release so close Kyoto Animation has shared the best look at what to expect yet. There have been a few mysterious posters and trailers released for the second part so far in the months leading up to its release, but the newest trailer (which you can see below) shows off the best look at the grand finale yet with some final races teasing some major competition. Check it out:

Unfortunately for fans of the series outside of Japan, there have yet to be any international release plans made know for either of the Free! The Final Stroke films. With the second film finally hitting later this month, fans could end up seeing these movies get a proper international release later this year. Until then, unfortunately these trailers will be all that we have to work from. If you wanted to catch up with the TV anime before the grand finale, you can now find Free! Iwatobi Swim Club streaming with both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The series is officially described as such, “Nanase Haruka loved to be in the water – loved swimming. In elementary school, Nanase Haruka, Tachibana Makoto, Matsuoka Rin, and Hazuki Nagisa attended the same swimming class together. Time passed, and as Haruka was living an uneventful high school life, he suddenly encountered Rin again. Rin challenged Haruka to a race and showed him how much stronger he had become. Soon enough, Makoto and Nagisa also rejoined the group, and along with a new classmate, Ryugazaki Rei, they established the Iwatobi High School Swimming Club.”

What do you think? Are you curious to see how the Free! anime franchise comes to an end? Will you be seeing The Final Stroke's movies when you get the chance?