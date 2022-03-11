Free! The Final Stroke Shares Poster for Next Movie

Free! has dropped a new poster for the second part of The Final Stroke movie finale project! The long running Kyoto Animation original anime franchise recently returned for a two-part feature film project that’s setting out to end the franchise as a whole. The first of these films made its way through theaters last Fall, and now the second and final part of this grand finale project is set to hit theaters in Japan later this Spring. There’s still so much mystery as to what to expect from its actual ending, and each new promotional material release for the film makes it all the more intriguing.

Free! The Final Stroke Part 2 will be hitting theaters in Japan on April 22nd, and will be featuring a largely returning cast and staff such as director Eisaku Kawanami (who directed the three seasons of the anime). Unfortunately there has yet to be any word on an international release for either of the final films as of this writing, but with the final so close it might not be too much longer until fans outside of Japan can see it for themselves. Until then, you can check out the mysterious new poster for Free! The Final Stroke Part 2 below:

https://twitter.com/iwatobi_sc/status/1502117745466671104?s=20&t=b3LfTIT4sLfORVf4Utznpw

If you wanted to catch up with the TV anime before the grand finale, you can now find Free! Iwatobi Swim Club streaming with both Crunchyroll and Funimation. The series is officially described as such, “Nanase Haruka loved to be in the water – loved swimming. In elementary school, Nanase Haruka, Tachibana Makoto, Matsuoka Rin, and Hazuki Nagisa attended the same swimming class together. Time passed, and as Haruka was living an uneventful high school life, he suddenly encountered Rin again. Rin challenged Haruka to a race and showed him how much stronger he had become. Soon enough, Makoto and Nagisa also rejoined the group, and along with a new classmate, Ryugazaki Rei, they established the Iwatobi High School Swimming Club.”

