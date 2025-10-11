Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Has Bad News For Fans Ahead of Season 2

The second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is right around the corner, as the anime is scheduled to be released on January 16th, 2026, as part of the Winter 2026 lineup. After the groundbreaking success of the first season, which was released in two cours, fans are looking forward to seeing Frieren continue her journey with Fern and Stark. While the first season concludes after the First Class Mage Exam (Final Stage), the manga has come a long way since Fern gained the necessary rank to continue the journey to Aureole. Written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, the manga, which debuted in 2020, was already a hit before the anime, having sold millions of copies and winning prestigious awards like the Taisho Award.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, due to the creator’s poor health, the manga often goes on unexpected hiatuses, and this time is no different. In January of this year, the series went on an indefinite hiatus and returned in July, continuing the Foundation Festival Arc. After a couple of months of serialization, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End confirmed a second indefinite hiatus this year for the same reason. The information was shared by @MangaMoguraRE on X, an unofficial but reliable account, sharing updates regarding all kinds of anime and manga. While the anime has more than enough manga material to adapt for the second season, things won’t be the same if Madhouse plans on releasing Season 3. With the constant hiatuses and irregular schedule, fans may have to wait a few years after Season 2.

Which Arcs Will Be Adapted in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

With the first season ending after Fern becomes a First Class Mage, Season 2 will commence with the Continued Northern Travels Arc. Since Fern is now a First Class Mage, Frieren’s party is able to travel into the Northern Plateau to reach Aureole. As expected, the area is extremely dangerous because of the powerful monsters and high concentration of mana.

The first season aired 28 episodes in two cours and adapted 60 chapters from the manga. Since the anime hasn’t revealed the episode count for Season 2, it’s difficult to determine all the arcs that will be adapted this time. However, since the Continued Northern Travels Arc is only 10 chapters long, we can at least expect the Divine Revolte and the Golden Land Arcs to be adapted as well.

The wait for Season 2 is almost over, and the anime has already confirmed that it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. While you wait for the upcoming season, you can catch up with the first season, which was released in two cours from September 2023 to March 2024. All chapters from the manga are available to read for free on Viz Media’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End portal, where you can also buy physical and digital copies of the volumes. Apart from the main story, the series even has a few spin-offs as a result of its immense popularity.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



