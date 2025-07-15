Frieren Confirms Manga Return Date After 6 Months of Waiting

The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2025, but in an exciting update, it has confirmed it will release its next chapter in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 34. As shared by the official X (previously known as Twitter) handle of Frieren PR, the issue will be released on July 23rd, 2025 in Japan, with international readers being able to read it on July 22nd. The manga has previously gone on long breaks before, but the reason behind the long hiatus hasn’t been officially confirmed. Many speculate it could be because of the recurring health issues of the creators, Kanehito Yamada (story) and Tsukasa Abe (art). Rumors of the manga’s return started circulating in June after an incorrect release date was revealed by mistake.

However, it also meant that the series would return before long. The upcoming Chapter 141 of the series will continue the Foundation Festival Arc, where Frieren and her party fight against a new threat in the Imperial Capital. The story is in a crucial phase, and the latest chapter ended on a major cliffhanger, right when all the characters enter the ballroom before the action begins. The series will also release its second season next year, continuing the story after Frieren and her part head towards Äußerst.

Frieren’s Manga Returns Ahead of an Exciting Season 2 of the Anime

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2’s release date hasn’t been confirmed, but it will debut in January 2026 as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup. The first season ends after Fern becomes a First-Class Mage, which is a major requirement to travel to the Northern Plateau. The second season is expected to cover Continued Northern Travels, Divine Revolte, as well as the Golden Land Arcs from the manga. With the Frieren manga returning for Chapter 141 on July 23rd (July 22nd in the United States), this allows the series to continue to lay the groundwork for future installments of the anime. However, we will have to see just exactly how often new chapters will release henceforth.

The journey towards Aureole, a place where the souls of the dead reside, continues as Frieren meets new people and forms new bonds along the way. The series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, where you can catch up with the first season, which was released in two cours from September 2023 to March 2024. All chapters of the manga are available to read for free on Viz Media’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End portal, where you can also buy physical and digital copies of the volumes.

