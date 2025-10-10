Solo Leveling x Frieren Crossover Announced

Play video

The worlds of Solo Leveling and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End are quite different, with one focusing on the world’s weakest hunter transforming into its strongest, and the other focusing on an immortal elf seeking to learn more about the mortal world. Despite their differences, the two anime franchises are colliding in a wild new crossover that is throwing anime fans for a loop. That’s right, Jinwoo Sung and Frieren are set to meet in a way that many fans might not see coming, as an official crossover is arriving sooner than you might expect.

While this crossover might not be arriving as an official anime project, it will see the two universes collide in the mobile game, Solo Leveling: Arise. In the game, players will have the chance to add the likes of Frieren, Fern, and Sterk to their roster, joining the cast of characters that have been introduced as a part of Jinwoo’s world. The crossover event will officially arrive as a part of the mobile game on October 23rd, with Net Marble releasing official artwork and a trailer for this meeting of two anime universes. As fans wait for the future of both anime adaptations, this crossover is sure to hold over many anime enthusiasts.

Solo Frieren

Net Marble

In terms of each anime’s future, Jinwoo and Frieren are on different paths at the moment. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been confirmed for a second season, arriving early next year on January 16th. On the flip side, Solo Leveling has yet to confirm that a third season is in the works, though it seems highly likely that A-1 Productions will return to Jinwoo’s world. The original manhwa for the hunter-centric series not only dove further into Sung’s life following the fight against Beru on Jeju Island, but a sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, expanded on the world by placing Jinwoo’s future son into the driver’s seat.

When it comes to anime crossovers in general, the mobile arena has given fans some wild examples in recent years. For example, The Seven Deadly Sins mobile game, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, has seen several franchises meet up with the titular characters. To date, series like Overlord, Attack on Titan, The Rising of The Shield Hero, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and even Solo Leveling have teamed up with Meliodas and company. Of course, shonen video games such as Jump Force and Jump Super Stars would see major franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and countless others meeting one another on the battlefield. With neither Jinwoo nor Frieren falling under the Weekly Shonen Jump umbrella, it would be unlikely that either anime character appears in a future entry, though stranger things have happened in the anime world.

