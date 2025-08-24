New Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Spinoff Announced Ahead of Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is finally going to be making its debut next year, but the franchise has announced a new spinoff is on the way in the meantime. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its debut back in 2023 as one of the most surprising fantasy anime releases in recent memory, but the anime really blew up with the second half of its episodes that aired last year. Now it’s one of the most anticipated anime returns of 2026, and fans have been anxious to get as much of it as they can in the meantime. Thankfully, even more of the franchise is on the way.

Yen Press has officially announced a new Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End spinoff is now in the works, and licensed for an official English language release. Titled Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End -Prelude-, this new spinoff is crafted in collaboration with the manga’s original writer, Kanehito Yamada, and focuses on new stories with each of the characters before the events of the original series. You can check out Yen Press’ announcement for the new Frieren spinoff below.

What Is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End -Prelude-?

NEW NOVEL ANNOUNCEMENT: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End ~Prelude~



Loved the anime? Under the supervision of Kanehito Yamada, writer of the original manga, comes five original short stories! Join Frieren, Fern, Stark, Lawine, Kanne, and Aura in brand new adventures! pic.twitter.com/ZtuvveI0YS — Yen Press (@yenpress) August 23, 2025

As for what to expect from the new spinoff, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End -Prelude- is teased as such, “After the legendary elf mage Frieren is forced to confront the cruel passage of time, she sets out on a journey to fulfill the last wishes of her friends and get to know the world a little better. Under the supervision of Kanehito Yamada, writer of the original manga, comes five original short stories! Join Frieren, Fern, Stark, Lawine, Kanne, and Aura in brand new adventures!” But thankfully it won’t be too much longer before Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End finally comes back for Season 2.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan in January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new episodes as they release in Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. There will likely be both an English and Japanese audio options for the new season much like the first, but that has yet to be confirmed as of this time either.

What to Know for Frieren Season 2

While a release date has yet to be announced, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will feature a returning voice cast. As for the staff, there have been some changes behind the scenes. Tomoya Kitagawa will be taking over as director for the new season with Keiichiro Saito (who directed the first season) moving to a support role for returning studio Madhouse. Daiki Harashina will be serving as assistant director, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling its composition, Takasemaru, Keisuke Kojima and Yuji Fujinaka will be handling character designs instead of Reiko Nagasawa from the first season, and Evan Call returns to compose the music.

Call recently spoke with ComicBook, and opened up about the troubles of composing the music for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End soundtrack, “Musically speaking, there are of course some bombastic songs here and there, but it’s not necessarily an introverted sound in terms of soft music, but melodically and harmonically, the choices I made more reflect the individual characters’ feelings, and the way they interact with the world rather than a sense of adventure” Call began. “I had to be careful not to go too overboard with this stuff, like ‘It’d sound cool to have a bunch of brass here, but if I did have a bunch of brass here, then it’s gonna be too much ‘adventurous’. And so composing it had a lot of me trying to reel myself in and not go too far. Sometimes I have an idea, I like this melody, and want to make it epic, but then it doesn’t fit; it always needs to fit.”



