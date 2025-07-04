Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Locks Down Streaming Home Ahead of Premiere

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is coming back for Season 2, and the anime has officially locked down its streaming home ahead of its premiere. The anime adaptation for Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series made its debut back in 2023 with one of the most memorable premiere anime episodes in years with a full two hour feature length debut. The anime since went on for two full cours of episodes that finally wrapped up their run last year, and it’s been such a runaway hit with fans that it was no surprise to find out that the anime would be getting a second season.

First announced to be in the works last Fall, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is currently slated for a release some time next January as part of the upcoming Winter 2026 anime schedule. And during the special Anime Expo 2025 panel for the anime (of which ComicBook was in attendance), it was officially announced that Crunchyroll will be streaming the new season as it releases in Japan. So it’s time to get ready for its return.

How to Watch Frieren Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan in January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. As detailed during the anime’s presentation at Anime Expo 2025 and further confirmed by Crunchyroll, they will be streaming the new season as it releases for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. it’s also where you can currently catch up with the entire first season in both Japanese and English language audio options in the meantime.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is leading the pack next year as likely the most anticipated comeback of 2026 overall, and it’s no surprise to why as it’s not only one of highest rated anime releases with fans, but it’s won multiple awards and other accolades in the time since the first season’s release. The second season is likely going to be just as big of a hit, so if you’re curious about it at all now is the perfect time to jump in ahead of the new season. That first season really struck a chord with fans, and the follow up is going to hit even harder.

