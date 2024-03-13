Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Hiatus Announced

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is close to bringing its first anime season to a close, but the manga is still going strong thanks to writer Kanehito Yamada and artist Tsukasa Abe. While no official reason has been given as to why the beloved series will be taking a break, publication Weekly Shonen Sunday confirmed how long we can expect the magical series to take a breather. Considering the fan base that Frieren and company have garnered so far, it should come as no surprise that fans will take notice of the manga's abscense.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End began in 2020, with the anime adaptation arriving last year thanks to Studio Madhouse. Madhouse, for those who might not be familiar with the animation studio, has made some legendary anime series in its time in the medium. Some of their biggest productions include Trigun, Hunter x Hunter, Hajime no Ippo, and One-Punch Man's legendary first season. With Frieren, Madhouse is weaving a story that tugs on viewers' heartstrings while exploring what it means to be mortal.

(Photo: Madhouse)

Frieren's Time Away

Weekly Shonen Sunday announced that Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be on hiatus for a month following its recent release. Luckily, the manga is scheduled to continue in mid-April, so manga fans won't have to wait long before they can jump back into the introspective series.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Frieren's journey so far, Crunchyroll currently has the first season streaming on its platform. Here's how the streaming service describes Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…"

Have you had the chance to check out Frieren: Beyond Journey's End? Do you think it will be picked up for a second season following its premiere's success? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Frieren.

Via ANN