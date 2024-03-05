Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Shows Off Coolest Fight Scene Yet

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is nearing the end of its first season, and the newest episode really went all out with one of the anime's coolest fights yet! Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has reached the climax of the First-Class Mage Exam arc as Frieren and the other majors are now in the midst of an unwinnable dungeon. Due to the monster that has cloned each of them (along with all of their powerful abilities), they found themselves needing to take down a perfect copy of Frieren. Thus they had spent the last few episodes strategizing over how to take it down.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ended the previous episode with Frieren and the others figuring out that they needed to defeat Frieren's clone in order to kill the boss of the dungeon, and the newest episode takes it further by seeing each of the mages figuring out a strategy to do so. This not only reveals Frieren's fatal weakness (which turns out to be something that all mages are able to do better than she can, apparently), but also ends up with one of the coolest fight scenes yet as Frieren has to go all out against a copy of herself.

The staff at Madhouse popped off with the visuals and animation for Frieren. Oh my god it was so good. pic.twitter.com/U0KrICqrqO — PridefulSin🫧 (@ReignOfPride) March 1, 2024

Frieren vs. Frieren Explained

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 sees the mages formulating their plan to take down the Frieren clone, and it's revealed that they need to soon or else all of their clones will collect in one space and kill the rest of them. This means Frieren's real weakness needs to be revealed, and it turns out that she is not able to detect mana for a brief moment while in between spells. It's something that mages learn to get rid of in their early training, but it's something Frieren's not good at because she had no real interest in trying to fix it (it was too embarrassed for her).

But this also means that it's all on Fern to land the final blow. When Frieren is fighting her clone at full power, Fern's attack is the only thing that can use the small window in between Frieren's spells to take down the clone. Frieren has full trust in Fern's ability to do so because there's one key attack spell that Fern can use better than she can, and it's this spell that ends up defeating the clone in one of the coolest scene yet.

