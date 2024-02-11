Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Trailer Hypes New Episodes

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is gearing up for the next phase of the First-Class Mage Exam arc, and the anime is teasing what to expect from the final slate of episodes with a new trailer! The anime adaptation for Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's original manga series kicked off its run last Fall with a special presentation of its first few episodes, and has been a strong offering ever since. With the First-Class Mage Exam arc kicked off earlier this Winter, the anime is rounding out its final slate of episodes for the anime's debut season.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is preparing for the final string of episodes for the anime's first season, and is gearing up for the next exam in the First-Class Mage Exam arc. With the newest episode of the series seeing Frieren and the rest of the qualifying mages preparing in their own ways for the next test, the newest trailer for the anime is hyping up what's coming in that next test with the promise of some huge sequences to come. You can check out the newest trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End below.

How to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is currently scheduled to run for 28 episodes, and is fast approaching the final six episodes of the anime's first season. It has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing as to whether or not the anime will be getting a second season, but there would be plenty of material left to adapt from the manga should the anime continue. If you wanted to catch up with the anime's episodes so far, you can now find Frieren: Beyond Journey's End streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Frieren: Beyond Journey's End as such, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

What are you hoping to see in Frieren's final episodes?