Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Prequel Announced

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has become a fan-favorite series thanks to its unique story that follows an immortal elf attempting to learn more about humanity. The anime adaptation begins once the fight against the Demon King has ended, as the elven protagonist's previous life is hinted at thanks to flashbacks and dialogue. Now, the story that kicked off the anime series will be told as a prequel novel has been confirmed for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Prelude is scheduled for release on April 17th this spring. The novel will be written by Mei Hachimoku and is slated to contain five stories that focus on Frieren, Fern, Stark, Lawine, Kanne, and Aur before the elf protagonist's quest to learn more about herself and the world around her. While flashbacks have hinted at the years-long adventure that saw our adventurers fighting against the Demon King, there is plenty of material to cover from that period of time.

Will We Get a Frieren Season 2?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End might be approaching its first season finale, recently exploring a new arc of the anime but the manga has continued thanks to creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe. At present, Studio Madhouse has yet to confirm that a second season is on the way, though there are plenty of stories from the source material to continue the anime adaptation. Whether the anime returns for a second season, Frieren has had a big impact on the anime community with its initial outing.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, as its first season finale fast approaches. Here's how the streaming service describes the heartwarming story, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

