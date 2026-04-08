Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Shares Shocking Reveal Following Season 3 Announcement

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has already been confirmed for a third season, with the story of the immortal elf becoming a fan-favorite in the anime world. Studio Madhouse has been bringing this magical tale to the screen, though the latest update focuses far more on the manga than on the anime adaptation. Many manga artists will routinely stick to the shadows, often not letting their faces be seen by the general public. Mangaka such as One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gege Akutami are prime examples, but now, a friend of Frieren, who is also a prolific artist, has had their face revealed to many for the first time.

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In a new social media post from the official Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End account, manga artist Mitsuru Adachi revealed their face once again to the internet, as many fans revealed that they had never seen the mangaka before for themselves. Adachi, for those who don’t know, is a 75-year-old manga artist who might be best known for their series, including, but not limited to, “Mix,” “Idol Ace,” “H2,” and many more. In the post, Adachi is shown with some adorable Frieren merchandise, displaying his love for the series that has become a major mover and shaker within the anime industry.

Frieren: Season 3 And Beyond

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End would be making a comeback for a third season. Set to adapt the highly anticipated Golden Land Arc, the storyline will pit Frieren and her friends against a fellow immortal whose power might dwarf that of the titular character. While the protagonist has attempted to use her immortality to better understand the world of man, season three’s antagonist has been using his in quite a different fashion. While this revival is good news for the anime adaptation, Frieren’s manga is still running into some issues.

In October of last year, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe announced that the series would be entering an indefinite hiatus. The noted reasoning behind the break was Yamada’s health, though the specifics of the health issues remain a mystery. For some time, many manga artists have had to take a step back from the industry to focus on their well-being, as the schedule can often be rigorous and demanding of an artist’s time. As of the writing of this article, Frieren’s manga has yet to confirm when it might return, though when a new chapter arrives, it’s sure to be big news in the manga world.

While we wait for Frieren’s third season, there are some contenders that have recently aired, looking to follow in the magical adaptation’s footsteps. Witch Hat Atelier has long been considered a manga that feels in line with Frieren’s journey, and the premiere episode arrived earlier this month. Considering the response the first installment has had online, the immortal elf might have some big competition to contend with.

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