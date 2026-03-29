All 10 Episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, Ranked

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has come to an end as Winter 2026 closes, wrapping up the small narratives the series has portrayed throughout this season. This season was truly different, and frankly, there is no single concrete factor to judge its episodes. Aside from one mini-arc, the series consistently presents a collection of small stories, each perfectly reflecting its core essence.

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While this season does little in terms of major lore development as the party traverses the North, each episode stands out through the quality of its episodic storytelling. Though every episode of Frieren Season 2 was exceptional, some naturally stand out more than others.

10) Episode 7 – The Divine Revolte

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While all the episodes of Frieren Season 2 were split into two-part stories, this also included a three-episode mini-arc featuring a demon named Revolte, who has been terrorizing a village with his unique four-armed sword-fighting style. This episode serves as the second part of that arc, further building toward the final confrontation against the demon.

As the previous episode had already established Genau as the central focus of this arc, driven by his desire for revenge, this episode adds more nuance, with the dynamic between him and Stark becoming one of its strongest elements. Meanwhile, the episode also shows the girls searching for the demon, with the highlight being Methode petting Frieren and Fern growing jealous.

9) Episode 6 – A Demon-Slaying Request

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Episode 6 was one of the most exciting episodes of the season, as it marked the beginning of its only mini-arc. It reintroduced Methode and Genau from the First Class Mage arc, adding a fresh dynamic to how the season had been portrayed so far. As expected from an episode that starts a new arc, it lays the groundwork by introducing the plot and establishing what the involved characters are set to do.

It establishes that the demon Revolte, who has been terrorizing the area, is unlike any other, and with Genau’s emotional stakes involved, the episode succeeds as a strong opening to the arc. At the same time, its episodic moments remain truly unparalleled.

8) Episode 9 – Himmel’s Memoirs

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The penultimate episode of the season features two-part stories, with the first depicting a simple dragon-hunting request. There is nothing particularly special about it, as the party takes on hordes of dragons, but Madhouse elevates the sequence, and the party earns a reward for it. Meanwhile, the second part shows the party coming to a halt due to a snowy region, and once they resume their journey, a small request from a ferry owner asks for a short task.

The reward lies in the inclusion of Himmel’s memoirs; however, they are not anything extraordinary, but rather the hero’s daily logs. As an episode that captures the series in its raw form, Episode 9 is overall a good installment.

7) Episode 3 – Somewhere She’d Like

Image courtesy of Madhouse

Episode 3 still featured the party outside the Northern region, close to its borders, but this episode stood out as it gave Stark a strong highlight, while the second part was one of the funniest in the series. The first part showed Stark and the party giving their all to reach a hot spring, only for everyone to end up being able to dip just their feet. This moment highlighted how much Stark wanted to keep his promise to Eisen and reach that hot spring.

Meanwhile, the second part featured the party staying in a town, where Stark jokingly asks Fern out on a date to cure her boredom, leading him to spend the rest of the day preparing with Frieren guiding him. This episode was both reflective and funny, perfectly capturing the essence of the series once again.

6) Episode 5 – Logistics in the Northern Plateau

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

This is the first episode, featuring the party after properly entering the Northern Plateau, where they meet a dwarf named Fass, who has been searching for Boshaft liquor for over 200 years. Frieren and the party help him acquire it, even though Frieren knows it doesn’t taste good and was jokingly created by an elf. However, the true message lies in Fass’s journey of obtaining something meaningful and sharing it with others, regardless of the result.

Meanwhile, the second part of the episode takes a more humorous turn, with Frieren being forced to work in the mines for centuries to repay a previous debt. As Fern and Stark try to devise a plan to free her, it is revealed that the situation was orchestrated so Frieren could help a northern trading company gather resources and improve productivity. The dynamic of these stories helps the episode stand out more than others.

5) Episode 1 – Shall We Go, Then?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The pilot episode of this season perfectly establishes how it will focus on episodic storytelling, and it does so with a unique twist. As the party arrives at a location where they cannot use magic, their magicless journey becomes unexpectedly thrilling, with Stark stepping up to defend the group against the monsters in the den.

The party chooses to run instead of fighting, showing that retreat can also be a valid strategy when necessary. After overcoming this magicless trial, they arrive in a city and meet some familiar faces who attempt to recruit Stark, but he explains why he belongs with the party, leading to a fun moment between him and Fern. The pilot episode couldn’t have been more fitting for a season centered around such small stories.

4) Episode 10 – A Beautiful Sight

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The final episode of the season, featuring a two-part story, includes two of its best narratives. The first centers on Gehen, who has been building a bridge for the past 200 years, something Himmel once helped push toward completion. As the party helps Gehen defeat the monsters preventing travelers from crossing, it brings a sense of closure to finally completing the bridge.

Meanwhile, the second part features the party taking on another request to defeat a horde of monsters, but what makes it special is the requester’s motive, not for resources, but for a beautiful sight, making the episode truly mesmerizing. The finale also subtly sets up the next arc for the upcoming season.

3) Episode 2 – The Hero of the South

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Episode 2 featured an intriguing story that no one expected, centered on the unnamed hero, the Hero of the South, who helped lay the foundation for defeating the Demon Lord and his followers for Himmel’s party. With the revelation of his immense strength, his story became one of the most compelling, and it’s clear that he will be referenced again in the future.

Meanwhile, the second part delivered an action-heavy segment, with Madhouse showcasing its skill, while also subtly creating the Frieren looking up meme that gained attention among fans. For these reasons, this episode was clearly one of the stronger ones.

2) Episode 4 – Other People’s Home

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Episode 4 was probably the most anticipated episode, as the previous one had set up Fern and Stark going on a date, something fans had wanted to see for a while. However, once they actually go on the date, the stark differences in their choices and personalities create an awkward experience that reflects a grounded sense of reality. Despite this, their date becomes one of the highlights of the season, proving that the two truly belong together.

What solidifies this episode as one of the best is its latter half, where the party finally arrives at the checkpoint to the Northern Plateau and is immediately confronted by the dangers of the region. With a subtle moral about what it means for Frieren to help defeat monsters, this episode feels as true to Frieren as one would expect.

1) Episode 8 – A Magnificent End

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While most episodes this season focused on small, two-part stories, what makes this episode stand out is how Madhouse proves that one of the series’ strongest elements has always been its action. Serving as the conclusion to the Revolte arc, the episode features Stark and Genau in an epic battle against the four-sword-wielding demon, with tension that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Meanwhile, Fern and Methode unexpectedly emerge as a strong duo, with the latter helping Fern conceal her magic as she defeats her opponent with simple yet powerful spells, highlighting why Fern truly deserves her title as a First Class Mage. In essence, this episode of Frieren Season 2 stands as magnificent, just as its title suggests.

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