Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Confirms Season 3

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has become a major mover and shaker in the anime world for quite a few reasons. Depicted by Studio Madhouse, the story of the titular character has injected wild, magical battles into an introspective story exploring mortality and immortality via its protagonists. With the second season finale of the anime adaptation released, Frieren has wasted little time in confirming that a third season is on the way. On top of the confirmation, Madhouse has also revealed when we can expect season three to land, though anime fans might be disappointed to learn about the wait for Frieren’s return.

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In a new update from the official Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End website, the anime adaptation has confirmed that a third season is set to arrive in October 2027. This means that anime fans will be waiting for around a year and a half to see the magical world make a comeback. Here’s how the franchise has described the upcoming season, which will cover the Golden Land Arc, “The third season of the TV anime “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End,” titled “The Golden Land Arc,” is scheduled to air on Nippon Television Network starting in October 2027! A teaser visual featuring the key character of the story, “Mahat of the Golden Land,” has also been released! Frieren and her companions will face off against this demon, who is known as “the last and strongest of the Seven Sages.” Look forward to the third season, which will begin airing in October 2027!”

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 is officially confirmed for October 2027 in Japan!

The journey continues.🌿✨



Stay tuned for more updates!#Frieren #TOHOanimation pic.twitter.com/CIgI9ksV0U — TOHO animation EN (@TOHOanimationEN) March 27, 2026

What is The Golden Land Arc?

Madhouse

For fans of the original manga, the Golden Land Arc represents one of the peak storylines of the series and is one of the biggest storylines released before the manga went on an indefinite hiatus. “Macht of The Golden Land” has long been thought of as one of the most powerful and scariest villains of the series, who will be placed center stage in the upcoming third season. Introduced as one of the most powerful members of the “Seven Sages of Destruction,” his journey was somewhat similar to Frieren’s in that he wished to learn more about humanity.

Unfortunately for the world, unlike Frieren’s life, Macht took a very different route. Initially, Macht had sworn an oath to the human known as Gluck, the lord of the Fortified City of Weise. In agreeing to teach the demon sorcerer more about humanity, Gluck decided to use Macht like a hammer to advance his aspirations. Unfortunately, the villain decided to experience the emotion of guilt for himself, transforming Weise into a land of gold. Sharing a past with Frieren, expect Macht to play a major role in the third season as the immortal elf and her comrades find themselves facing their biggest challenge to date in the fall of 2027. While the manga might remain on hiatus, fans still have some big anime events to look forward to.

What do you think of Frieren returning for a third season next year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!