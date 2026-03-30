Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Star Talks Season 2’s Action: “There Was a Sense of Tension”

The exciting Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has reached its conclusion, wrapping up the Divine Revolte Arc. The second season continues the journey of Frieren’s party and brings them to the Northern lands, where they keep encountering new threats after another. Since the second season is only ten episodes long, it adapts the Continued Northern Travels and Divine Revolte Arcs. The anime has already been renewed for a third season as fans await more updates. In the meantime, the anime took the stage in AnimeJapan 2026, a major annual convention which took place at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on March 28th and 29th. Each year, the event drops several exciting pieces of news and updates on upcoming series and films.

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While Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End didn’t reveal anything major, the voice actors made an appearance and discussed the latest season. Shinichiro Miki, the voice behind Revolte, makes a surprise entrance during the event. The voice actor is known for several iconic roles, such as Roy Mustang from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Keisuke Urahara from Bleach. Miki discussed his role in the second season as well as the intense battle scenes that made the Divine Revolte Arc more special than ever.

Revolte’s Voice Actor Discusses The Action in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The interview was shared by Mantan Web, where Kimi discussed his feelings while accepting the role of Revolte. He said, “I was scared. It’s a popular work, and I was happy to be asked to take on such an important role, but at the same time, I was nervous and felt a lot of pressure about stepping into that world.”

The voice actor continued discussing his experience while working on the anime, “There are nuances in the pacing that you can’t understand from the script alone, and there are many instances where conversations are carried out with only a few lines of dialogue. You never know what kind of spectacular action will unfold within that. With that sense of excitement, I was able to stand in front of the microphone in the studio.”

He also shared his thoughts on the action scenes and how he approached the intensity of the battle. He added, “In terms of acting, it was a very close call. There was a sense of tension where one hit would mean death, so I approached it with a performance that was truly like I was clinging on.”

Revolte is easily one of the best characters introduced in the anime’s second season and the biggest threat Frieren and her party faced. The arc begins with the party accepting a request to slay a demon who destroyed a small village in the Northern Plateau. As the story continues, the characters learn about the major threat this ancient possesses.

What’s Next For Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Fans

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The anime will return in October 2027 with Season 3 to adapt the Golden Land Arc. The official website confirmed the release window along with a stunning first look at Mahat of the Golden City, who will be the most crucial character in the upcoming season. The journey of Frieren’s party will continue in Season 3, and they will reach a land that has been turned to gold. They will reunite with another examinee of the First Class Mage Exam and work together to defeat a Sage of Destruction.

On the other hand, the manga went on an indefinite hiatus in October 2025 and hasn’t dropped any updates on its return. The hiatus was announced due to the poor health of the creators, Kanehito Yamada (writer) and Tsukasa Abe (illustrator).

That was the second indefinite hiatus of the series in 2025 since it resumed its publication briefly in July 2025 after a hiatus was confirmed in January 2025. While the creators have taken time for rest, they are also working on the story according to their own pace without compromising their health. The hiatus is only to help them adjust their schedule, and the series is expected to return in a few months.

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