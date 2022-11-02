Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Director Releases Indie Anime, Halloween Pajama

Kickstarter as a fundraiser can't always bring projects to life, though even with an unsuccessful original campaign, director Yasuhiro Irie, of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fame has released a new animated short to celebrate the spooky season, taking matters into his own hands. Halloween Pajama was first launched as a manga in 2013, with several chapters under its belt, and while an official series that would adapt the creepy events to the small screen hasn't been announced, this new animated short gives anime fans a brief look into the Halloween world.

Shockingly enough, Halloween Pajama's initial Kickstarter campaign didn't succeed at raising the required funds to create a twenty-minute video adapting the characters from this anime series that sees more than a few spooky season-related characters rushing into battle. Luckily, Irie was deadset on bringing his creation to life, giving fans a musical short that captures the energy of the original manga and retaining musically themed characters who belt out tunes while fighting one another. Currently, there are no plans for this project to receive an anime series, though anything is possible based on the reception of this short.

Halloween Alchemist

Yasuhiro Irie released the new video online, giving us a look into the world of Halloween Pajama in animation for the first time, following his career in anime that not only had him directing Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, but major franchises including Digimon, Cowboy Bebop, Mobile Suit Gundam, Soul Eater, and countless others:

The official description of this new indie anime, Halloween Pajama, reads as such thanks to the Kickstarter's web page:

"When 10-year-old Jackie O'Wisp dreams, she encounters the strangest type of people. She comes to find out that those people are wandering ghosts, still with attachments to this world who can't go to heaven. In her alter ego, Halloween Pajama, she helps see the ghosts on their way to heaven. Jackie O'Wisp eventually learns that the devil exists in the depths of the dream world, a devil which she will confront. But will she be able to overcome it?"

Would you love to see this anime project receive a full series in the future? What's your favorite work from the anime director? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Halloween.