Fullmetal Alchemist to Release Official Replica of Alphonse's Helmet

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of those anime series that stands the test of time. Despite its anime and manga being over, the franchise lives on as one of the best to ever come from Japan. The Elric brothers are legends in their own rights. And now, it seems an official replica of Alphonse's iconic helmet is about to hit the market.

The update comes from Castem as the metalwork brand has announced plans to make an Alphonse helmet commercially. The replica will weigh in at more than 24 pounds. So if you are looking to do an authentic cosplay of Alphonse, this helmet will take your look to the next level.

(Photo: Castem)

As for how this helmet is made, Castem first had to design the piece using 3D modeling. The helmet's look was finally approved after a number of designs. Once Fullmetal Alchemist fans purchase the piece, it is made-to-order and starts as stainless steel that is melted at 1,700 degrees Celsius. The metal is then poured into a mold and cooled before assembly, polishing, and boxing can take place. All in all, an order can take up to three months from purchase to arrive at its final destination... and it costs a pretty penny to boot.

Currently, Castem is selling the helmet for over $1,200 USD. The collectible is not cheap by any means, but it is most definitely authentic to Fullmetal Alchemist's visions. Alphonse would approve of the piece hands down. But for now, let's hope the Elric brothers don't have to bind Alphonse to any more armor anytime soon...

What do you think of this sleek Fullmetal Alchemist replica? Will you be adding Alphonse's helmet to your collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN