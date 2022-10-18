Epic Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Turns an Amputee Into Edward Elric

When it comes to anime, there are few series more beloved than Fullmetal Alchemist. The show has been over for some years now, but even so, it brings in new fans by the week. It seems the charm of the Elric Brothers is too much to ignore, and now, one fan is going viral thanks to their epic take on the Edward.

As you can see below, the look comes from Instagram user fullmetalharmoney. The cosplayer, who has a bionic prosthetic, has a number of creative looks in their catalog. But of course, their take on Edward Elric and his automail has fans geeking out.

Edward and Harmony might not come from the same place, but the pair can certainly bond over the challenges of being an amputee. It is also clear both of them are thriving as this fan's Elric cosplay is pretty much perfect. Not even Roy Mustang could fault this look, and that is saying something given how picky the colonel is about Edward.

If you are not familiar with Fullmetal Alchemist or Edward's story, you can always check out the series online. The original anime and its canon reboot are streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix. And to see more work from Harmony, you can find their Instagram right here.

What do you think about this fan's take on Edward Elric? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.