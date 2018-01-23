‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Concept Art Gives Series A Stunning Reimagining

It has been some time since Fullmetal Alchemist ended, but fans continue to revisit the series. The shonen franchise remains one of the industry’s most acclaimed, and Michael Chang’s take on its characters definitely ages up the series for older fans.

Over on Art Station, Chang did a piece of concept artwork for Fullmetal Alchemist that got fans buzzing. The piece, which can be seen here, features a massive character roster which will make some fans cry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the Elric Brothers are seen front-and-center in the piece. Edward Elric is at the forefront as he prepares to do a transmutation. While the character does look young, Chang’s extensive detailing makes him appear older, and his automail arm looks plenty impressive.

You can thank Winry for that, really. The witty girl is seen just to the right of Edward rocking a bandana while wielding a wrench.

Behind Edward, fans can see Alphonse. The younger brother looks massive thanks to his hulking suit of armor, and its shading looks like it was plucked straight from the manga.

As you can see, there are dozens of character tucked away into this concept piece. Everyone from Colonel Armstrong to Pinako and Xing are highlighted in this piece. If you look up top, you will even see one of the franchise’s most controversial characters. It is up for you to decide whether that is Van Hohenheim or Father.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

The series ran in Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from August 2001 to June 2010. It was collected into 27 volumes, and was localized for an English language release by Viz Media. It has sold 67 million copies worldwide, and was later adapted into two anime series from studio Bones.

Are you a fan of this concept art’s take? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!