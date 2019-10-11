Funko’s Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta Previews Exclusive Pop Has Arrived

Vegeta is stronger and faster with the Super Saiyan 2 transformation Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop! This DBZ Vegeta Pop figure is a Previews Exclusive, which makes it a limited edition earmarked for select comic shops and speciality retailers. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to power up your collection with the super rare Chase version that glows in the dark. UPDATE: The initial batch sold out, but a new listing is up right here. Entertainment Earth wasn’t sure about the Chase status in this batch, so it’s not pictured (though they will likely be included).

ORIGINAL: Pre-orders for the Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta Previews Exclusive Funko Pop are available right here with shipping slated for February. Generally, Chase Pops are a 1-in-6 rarity, but there’s no telling how many will be available in this batch. If it sells out, or you want to guarantee that you get the Chase version, head on over to eBay. Odds are many of them will end up there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, an exclusive Funko Pop 2-pack Goku and Vegeta Super Saiyan Blue bundle that pays homage to the famous baseball battle episode of Dragon Ball Super is available here at BoxLunch for $19.92 (20% off).

If you’re unfamiliar with the Dragon Ball Super episode that inspired this Funko Pop 2-pack, check out the Season 4 episode entitled “A Challenge From Champa! This Time, a Baseball Game!” Champa challenges Beerus to a baseball game between Universe 6 and Universe 7. The result is one of the greatest filler episodes of all-time.

Finally, Hot Topic and Funko released their One-Punch Man Saitama at Martial Arts Tournament Pop figure last night, and it was still available to order right here at the time of writing. It features removable hair!

The inspiration for this figure comes from a storyline in Season 2 of One-Punch Man where Saitama entered a martial arts tournament dressed as Bang / Silver Fang’s pupil Charanko – complete with a hilariously absurd wig. Grab it while you can because a sell out is inevitable.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.