Michael B. Jordan's gen:LOCK Announces Diverse New Writers Room for Season 2

The Michael B. Jordan produced and starring anime, gen:LOCK, announced a new diverse writers room for Season 2 of the series coming to HBO Max. Announced by producers Rooster Teeth and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society (as reported by Variety), gen:LOCK Season 2's writers room has been changed in support of Jordan's #ChangeHollywood initiative to promote inclusivity in the entertainment industry. The new writers room has been changed to better increase the anime's behind-the-scenes representation of Black, Latinx, and LGBTQIA+ community talent going forward following the release of the first season last year.

The new writers room for gen:LOCK's second season includes Daniel Dominguez, Maasai Singleton, Evan Narcisse, Kristle Peluso and Gavin Hignight. Although there has yet to be a release date set for the new season as of yet, it will be making its debut on HBO Max before it eventually makes its way to Rooster Teeth's streaming service.

Daniel Dominguez, who will serve as the head writer for gen:LOCK Season 2, said the following in an official statement about the announcement, “When I was a teenager I fell in love with anime because my imagination was always strange and hyperbolic, the way cartoons are...I could not be more honored, and excited to have been given this opportunity to work with Rooster Teeth because they embrace that same spirit of expanding the boundaries of storytelling that is doing its small part to make the world a better and more empathetic place.”

(Photo: Rooster Teeth)

Jordan's shared his excitement for the diverse writers room as well stating the following, “Inclusivity and amplifying Black and Brown stories has always been at the forefront of Outlier Society and our productions...I am proud to work alongside HBO Max and Rooster Teeth to #ChangeHollywood and ensure our writers room for gen:LOCK is a reflection of the world we live in.”

Jordan's company was one of the first major productions to publicly adopt this kind of stance, and the writers for gen:LOCK Season 2 will be speaking during Rooster Teeth's upcoming virtual event, RTX at Home, during the “Meet the Writers of Gen:Lock Season 2” panel streaming live September 21st at 2PM EST.

