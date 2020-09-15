gen:LOCK Shares First Synopsis for Season 2

gen:LOCK has shared the first synopsis for Season 2 of the series! Announced late last year, gen:LOCK Season 2 will be premiering on HBO Max for a 90 day exclusivity window before moving back over to Rooster Teeth's streaming platform for fans and subscribers. The first season was a major hit with fans as it was a joint production between Rooster Teeth and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, and featured Jordan starring in the anime alongside a number of other notable stars who had yet to make their anime debut.

While Rooster Teeth has yet to make a release date for Season 2 of gen:LOCK known, they announced with Variety a greater effort to raise inclusion and representation in the writer's room for the new season which includes Daniel Dominguez, Maasai Singleton, Evan Narcisse, Kristle Peluso and Gavin Hignight. Along with this announcement, gen:LOCK has gotten the first synopsis for the new season!

Rooster Teeth officially describes gen:LOCK Season 2 as such, "On a dying Earth in the midst of a now unstoppable climate collapse, two utterly distinct visions for the future of the human race have come to dominate: The Polity and the Union. The future of humanity, if it is to have one, rests in some form of mechanization or digitization. On opposing sides of this fundamental debate, the Polity and the Union remained locked in a brutal and unforgiving war…

A war the Polity is losing, despite the heroic efforts of their greatest soldiers, the Gen:Lock team – Chase, Cammie, Yaz, Kazu and Val, who continue to upload their minds to their Holon units and fight for their vision of a better future on the front lines.

As we meet the figurehead of the Union — Brother Tate — and the citizens for whom he spills Polity blood, the nature of the conflict between the two sides will be seen in a whole new light. A light that, for Chase, will test his loyalty to the Polity… as he digs deeper into the nature of the war and realizes nothing he thought is what it seems…"

