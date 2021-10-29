gen:LOCK Season 2 Debuts First Trailer and Poster

gen:LOCK has debuted the first trailer and key art for Season 2 of the series! After making its debut with Rooster Teeth back in 2019, it was confirmed later that year that a second season was now in the works for a release with HBO Max. Rooster Teeth and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Productions teamed up on the original season of the series that saw Jordan star alongside the likes of Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, and more, and they will all be returning for the new season of the series that takes the war in a new direction.

With gen:LOCK Season 2 getting ready for its premiere on November 4th with HBO Max, Rooster Teeth and HBO Max have debuted the first trailer and poster for the new season that gives fans an idea of how the war between the Union and the Polity is shaping up following the end of the first season. The end of the season saw the team coming together, so this season could push this all to the next level as the war intensifies. Check out the new trailer and poster for gen:LOCK’s new episodes below:

From Executive Producer @michaelb4jordan, season 2 of @OfficialgenLOCK premieres November 4. pic.twitter.com/2SYbMZ4iBp — Rooster Teeth (@RoosterTeeth) October 28, 2021

gen:LOCK Season 2 is officially described as such, “In this new season, a war leaves behind only a handful of highly skilled soldiers fighting for the future of humanity as a deteriorating Earth, due to an unstoppable climate collapse, has two distinct visions for the future of the human race: The Polity and the Union. The Polity and the Union remained locked in a brutal and unforgiving war, when, after sustaining devastating injuries, pilot Julian Chase (Jordan) returns from the dead in the form of a Holon warrior, one of a select few whose mind is compatible with the mech-suit GEN:LOCK program. As Dr. Weller (Tennant) works to crack the gen:LOCK code, it’s up to Chase, Miranda (Fanning), Cammie (Williams), and their team of intrepid Polity fighters to fend off the authoritarian Union. But as the war rages on, Chase must decide if he’s willing to sacrifice everything – including friends, family, and his own humanity – to save an increasingly hostile world.”

