gen:LOCK Season 2 Confirms HBO Max Release Date

gen:LOCK has confirmed its release date for Season 2 on HBO Max, and it’s coming up next month! The first season of Rooster Teeth and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Productions’ gen:LOCK series first made its debut back in 2019, and fans have been curious to see how the franchise would continue with a second season. This new season was confirmed to be in the works later that year with an intended release on HBO Max. After being fairly light on new details for this new season until earlier this Summer, it turns out it won’t be much longer before fans can check out the next season for themselves.

After being listed for a release in November by WarnerMedia, gen:LOCK’s official Twitter account has confirmed that Season 2 of the series will be hitting HBO Max beginning on November 4th. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not this will be an entire season dropping or will be broken up into weekly releases on the service, but it’s definitely something fans should keep an eye on next month. It’s also the perfect time to catch up with the first season!

gen:LOCK Season 2 will be releasing on HBO Max on November 4th, and includes a writing team featuring the likes of Daniel Dominguez, Maasai Singleton, Evan Narcisse, Kristle Peluso and Gavin Hignight, and more. Rooster Teeth desrcibes the new season as such, “On a dying Earth in the midst of a now unstoppable climate collapse, two utterly distinct visions for the future of the human race have come to dominate: The Polity and the Union. The future of humanity, if it is to have one, rests in some form of mechanization or digitization. On opposing sides of this fundamental debate, the Polity and the Union remained locked in a brutal and unforgiving war…”

The synopsis continues with, “A war the Polity is losing, despite the heroic efforts of their greatest soldiers, the Gen:Lock team – Chase, Cammie, Yaz, Kazu and Val, who continue to upload their minds to their Holon units and fight for their vision of a better future on the front lines. As we meet the figurehead of the Union — Brother Tate — and the citizens for whom he spills Polity blood, the nature of the conflict between the two sides will be seen in a whole new light. A light that, for Chase, will test his loyalty to the Polity… as he digs deeper into the nature of the war and realizes nothing he thought is what it seems…”

