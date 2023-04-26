Genndy Tartakovsky Explains What Needs to Happen for Sym-Bionic Titan to Return (Exclusive)

Genndy Tartakovsky has animated some major movers and shakers thanks to his time as an animator. With the likes of Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Primal padding out his resume, he has another series on the way in the form of Unicorn: Eternal Warriors. Recently, Comicbook.com's own Nick Valdez had the opportunity to sit with the animator about a series that hadn't been picked up for a season two, Sym-Bionic Titan. Tatakovsky took the opportunity to break down what it might take to see the series make a comeback in the future.

For those who might not know, Sym-Bionic Titan was released on Cartoon Network in 2010. The series focused on three denizens of an alien world attempting to live ordinary lives on Earth, balancing giant robot battles with everyday lives involving high school and modern-day suburbia. In discussing a potential return for the series, Tartakovsky revealed that he still has more stories in mind for this animated universe but it's out of his hands when it comes to a potential second season.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

A Sym-Bionic Comeback

Tartakovsky went into detail about how the series might return and stating that he wouldn't mind finishing the story that began in 2010, "Yeah, that story's not finished. We have more things written already and figured out for it to finish, but somebody's got to want to finish it. It's not up to me. It's not like I can go, "Okay, Genndy, here's $10 million or whatever." My life doesn't work like that. It's still, well, "Why should we do it? Why was this canceled?...Are people going to watch it?" You still have to resell it and have people want to pay for it. It's not up to me. Yeah, that's probably the only thing I would return to. Obviously there's more Primal planned, and hopefully I'll get to do it, but looking backwards, I have too much new stuff that I still want to do."

Following the second season finale of Primal, Spear and Fang's story is most likely finished, as Tartakovsky has stated that he'd take more of an anthology approach if the animated show returned. Genndy currently has the upcoming Unicorn: Eternal Warriors and the adult-animated film Fixed on the horizon. While far from confirmed, perhaps we'll one day see Lance, Ilana, and Octus make a return.