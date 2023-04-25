Genndy Tartakovsky Still Hopes to Finish Sym-Bionic Titan (Exclusive)

Genndy Tartakovsky has been behind some of the most memorable action cartoons ever to hit Cartoon Network, and the creator actually exclusively revealed to ComicBook.com that he still hopes to finish Sym-Bionic Titan someday and already has aspects of it written and figured out for its ending! Tartakovsky is currently gearing up to return to Cartoon Network and Adult Swim with his next produced series, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, this May, and all eyes have been on the new series to see how it shakes out. But there are still some series that fans are hoping to see return someday.

Tartakovsky's works remain some of the most memorable action series ever to hit Cartoon Network, but there's still one that was tragically cut short after a single season its massive cliffhanger teasing more. Sym-Bionic Titan's cancellation still stings fans to this day, and it turns out that series creator Genndy Tartakovsky would be interested in returning to the series someday to finish the story, "Yeah, that story's not finished. We have more things written already and figured out for it to finish, but somebody's got to want to finish it."

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Sym-Bionic Titan Revival?

Speaking with ComicBook.com for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal releasing with Adult Swim on May 4th at midnight (and streaming with HBO Max the next day), Tartakovsky did reflect on Sym-Bionic Titan as a past work he'd like to return to someday. But there's a hang up in making that actually happen, "It's not up to me. It's not like I can go, 'Okay, Genndy, here's $10 million or whatever.' My life doesn't work like that. It's still, well, 'Why should we do it? Why was this canceled?...Are people going to watch it?' You still have to resell it and have people want to pay for it. It's not up to me."

But Sym-Bionic Titan is likely the only show the creator would return to as he's looking forward to Unicorn: Warriors Eternal's future, "Yeah, that's probably the only thing I would return to. Obviously there's more Primal planned, and hopefully I'll get to do it, but looking backwards, I have too much new stuff that I still want to do. Unicorn is just scratching the surface of where I want to go."

