Genshin Impact Fans Go Bananas Following Anime Announcement
Genshin Impact has been a "free to play" game that has struck a chord among countless gamers all over the world, with the entry releasing regular updates and having, presumably, over sixty million current users worldwide. Hopping on its widespread popularity, the franchise has revealed that an anime adaptation is in the works, as the studio behind Demon Slayer, Ufotable, will be helming the long-awaited television series that will allow fans to experience the series in a brand new way. Understandably, more than a few Genshin fans are taking their thoughts to social media.
If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the anime announcement, along with the first trailer for Genshin Impact's anime, you can watch it below via the game's Official Twitter Account:
【長期プロジェクト始動・コンセプトPV】— 原神（Genshin）公式 (@Genshin_7) September 16, 2022
この冒険に満ちたブランニューワールドへ旅に出よう！
原神とufotableによる長期コラボプロジェクトが、正式に始動。
▼YouTube版https://t.co/YmO1myp8Rj
原作：HoYoverse
アニメーション：ufotable
原曲：Yu-Peng Chen @ HOYO-MiX
PV編曲：ufotable#原神 pic.twitter.com/fQWQQlmvVp
Are you hyped for the upcoming anime adaptation? What video games do you believe are worthy to receive their own animated television series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Genshin Impact.
OMG Indeed
Genshin Impact anime by UFOTABLE confirmed omgggggggg?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mGsbINsDlH— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) September 16, 2022
Exciting
A surprise Genshin Impact anime announcement, in celebration of 2nd Anniversary!
How exciting! pic.twitter.com/87Wpf83ICg— SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.0 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. (@SaveYourPrimos) September 16, 2022
Even Voice Actors Are Jazzed
LFG!!!!! GENSHIN IMPACT THE ANIME IS REAL https://t.co/LsBpufs4Sr— Zach Aguilar 🔜 Unlock The Con (Washington) (@airzach) September 16, 2022
An Investment
Now I can say that all the money I gave to Hoyoverse was an investment for their anime.😅🔥#Ufotable #hoyoverse #Genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/9YQvfypijl— Its Eon (@gt_eon) September 16, 2022
Cultural Reset
GENSHIN IMPACT ANIME IS NOW OFFICIAL. THE ABSOLUTE CULTURAL RESET THIS WOULD BE. A MOMENT IN HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/qHNQdQ6O00— Taylor Crave (@mainpopgirI) September 16, 2022
Money Money Money
Unfotable after making the genshin impact anime pic.twitter.com/n5ctykeafU— Cheesegod167🧀 (@cheesegod167) September 16, 2022
What A Time To Be Alive
Ufotable animating a Genshin impact anime😭🤲
This is such a wonderful time to be alive❤️ pic.twitter.com/y46eBQN41r— 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐧 🅘 (@EricEdwin_) September 16, 2022
Fate Genshin Impact
THERE IS NO WAY WE ARE GETTING AN ANIME WITH UTOFABLEBR THE SAME SRUDIO AS THE FATE SERIES #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/4dfvZF7i4x— Bella Tenebrae (@blue_soullite) September 16, 2022