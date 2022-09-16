Genshin Impact Fans Go Bananas Following Anime Announcement

Genshin Impact has been a "free to play" game that has struck a chord among countless gamers all over the world, with the entry releasing regular updates and having, presumably, over sixty million current users worldwide. Hopping on its widespread popularity, the franchise has revealed that an anime adaptation is in the works, as the studio behind Demon Slayer, Ufotable, will be helming the long-awaited television series that will allow fans to experience the series in a brand new way. Understandably, more than a few Genshin fans are taking their thoughts to social media.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the anime announcement, along with the first trailer for Genshin Impact's anime, you can watch it below via the game's Official Twitter Account:

Are you hyped for the upcoming anime adaptation? What video games do you believe are worthy to receive their own animated television series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Genshin Impact.