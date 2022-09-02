Genshin Impact Trailer Highlights Dori

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has released a new character demo trailer for the upcoming playable character Dori. The Electron-attuned merchant is expected to join the playable roster later during the Version 3.0 update after the first banner, which features the Dendro-attuned playable characters Tighnari and Collei, rotates out.

While not the first time by any means that Dori has been shown off, the latest information drop is the most that the Genshin Impact developer has shared so far about the character. For example, Dori is voiced in English by Anjali Kunapaneni while her Japanese voice actor is Tomoko Kaneda. Also, Dori is a Claymore wielder that heals teammates and restores energy. Using her Elemental Burst summons the Jinni within her lamp which then attaches to a nearby character to restore HP and regenerate Energy. You can check out Dori in action in the trailer embedded below:

Character Demo – "Dori: Thank You for Your Generous Purchase!" | Genshin Impact



As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.0, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," is currently available. Version 3.0 added the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the long-awaited Dendro element. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Dori so far? Have you been playing Genshin Impact since the release of Version 3.0? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!