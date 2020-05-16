One Piece Star Joins Ghost of Tsushima's Japanese Voice Cast

✖

Sony recently held a special State of Play for Ghost of Tsushima, and it was confirmed that a famous voice from One Piece would be behind the central character, Jin. The upcoming PlayStation 4 title shared over 18 minutes of new gameplay footage during the special presentation and it was here that avid One Piece fans could notice that the voice behind the Japanese language version of Jin was provided by Kazuya Nakai -- who you might know as Roronoa Zoro from One Piece, Mugen from Samurai Champloo, and Hijikata Toshiro from Gintama.

As noted by GameSpot, Ghost of Tsushima will be offering both a Japanese language track with English subtitles and a English dubbed version. The dubbed release will feature Daisuke Tsuji as the voice of Jin, and the voice cast were only some of the things hinted at during the presentation. Ghost of Tsushima impressed fans overall with this recent presentation, now One Piece fans have an extra reason to check it out!

Ghost of Tsushima will take players through a feudal setting full of samurai, and tapping into a star like Kazuya Nakai is a brilliant move. From his work as Roronoa Zoro alone, there is a wide range of characteristics that can be brought over into the new game. Zoro, however, isn't a model samurai by any means considering how often he gets lost thanks to his poor sense of direction.

(Photo: Sony / Shueisha)

Ghost of Tsushima will be releasing on PlayStation 4 on July 17th, and will be one of the few major exclusives for the platform before efforts are concentrated on the next generation of consoles with the PlayStation 5. It's great to see that one of One Piece's stars have made it to such a landmark title, and hopefully this launch is successful enough with fans that it sparks an entire future franchise. But if not, hopefully you can have a fun samurai adventure with the voice behind several of anime's greatest sword masters. It might make it just a bit more fun for anime fans!

Will you be playing Ghost of Tsushima when it releases on PlayStation 4 later this Summer? Are you going to be playing with the English or Japanese dubbed track? What do you think of that neat black and white version? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Gamespot

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.