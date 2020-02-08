One Piece Art Imagines Zoro in Different Anime Styles

One Piece is white hot at present thanks to the release of the fourteenth film in the franchise, Stampede, as well as the continuing arc that is the Wano Country story line. One of the standout characters of the journeys of the Straw Hat Pirates taking place in this isolated nation is Roronoa Zoro, the swordsman of Luffy’s swashbucklers that may be the key to defeating the likes of Kaido and his Beast Pirates. Now, one artist has decided to give us some brand new takes on the most famous samurai of One Piece by depicting him in the styles of other anime franchises!

As mentioned earlier, the Wano Country arc has given us a brand new look at Roronoa Zoro, making him stronger in the process with some brand new cutlery to help him slash his way through the villains residing in the nation. With Zoro seemingly instrumental in eventually helping the Straw Hats come out of the country alive, audiences everywhere are keeping an eye on the green haired ronin and these brand new takes on the classic character are a fantastic artistic expression to honor the long running character of Oda’s masterpiece.

Twitter Artist SantoRyuBeastZ shared this amazing artistic work that takes Zoro of One Piece and places him into such popular anime series as Attack On Titan, Bleach, One-Punch Man, My Hero Academia, Pokemon, and Afro Samurai to name a few:

Zoro in 12 different anime styles 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2rkhEKI002 — Roronoa Zoro (@santoryubeastZ) February 4, 2020

In the Wano Country Arc, Zoro has been given one of the legendary swords of the nation, once wielded by the one time Daimyo of Kuri, Oden, and is looking to use it to bring down the captain of the Beast Pirates. Regardless of his new found power, Zoro is going to have the fight of his life waiting for him as the current arc continues.

What is your favorite new interpretation of Roronoa Zoro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.