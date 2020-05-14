Ghost of Tsushima's Details Have Impressed PlayStation Fans

PlayStation’s big Ghost of Tsushima State of Play event showed off the best look yet at Sucker Punch Production’s new game by revealing over 18 minutes of gameplay and features. Combine that footage with commentary from the developers explaining what’s happening in when as well as the focus placed on the game’s graphics and combat during key moments and it’s easy to see why people are impressed with the game so far. From small details in combat to big shots of scenic landscapes, PlayStation fans had a lot to take in from the presentation.

The State of Play event showed off everything from exploration to combat to cinema modes, so there was plenty for viewers to pick from if they were looking for a favorite moment. Those moments could’ve included navigating the island of Ghost of Tsushima to find secrets or pulling off deft sword movements during a fight to slice through enemies.

Even with this showcase impressing those who were either already looking forward to the game or were possibly holding out for more info, it’s still only a slice of Ghost of Tsushima that was shown. The game releases in the next few months though, so the wait for more info and the game itself isn’t a long one now.

Until we hear more about the game and eventually get to play it, check out some of the initial reactions to the State of Play presentation below along with some details you may have missed.