Ghost of Tsushima's Details Have Impressed PlayStation Fans
PlayStation’s big Ghost of Tsushima State of Play event showed off the best look yet at Sucker Punch Production’s new game by revealing over 18 minutes of gameplay and features. Combine that footage with commentary from the developers explaining what’s happening in when as well as the focus placed on the game’s graphics and combat during key moments and it’s easy to see why people are impressed with the game so far. From small details in combat to big shots of scenic landscapes, PlayStation fans had a lot to take in from the presentation.
The State of Play event showed off everything from exploration to combat to cinema modes, so there was plenty for viewers to pick from if they were looking for a favorite moment. Those moments could’ve included navigating the island of Ghost of Tsushima to find secrets or pulling off deft sword movements during a fight to slice through enemies.
Even with this showcase impressing those who were either already looking forward to the game or were possibly holding out for more info, it’s still only a slice of Ghost of Tsushima that was shown. The game releases in the next few months though, so the wait for more info and the game itself isn’t a long one now.
Until we hear more about the game and eventually get to play it, check out some of the initial reactions to the State of Play presentation below along with some details you may have missed.
Stunning
This game looks stunning! #GhostOfTsushima pic.twitter.com/Z7YzK7iede— Ouji (@FinalXV) May 14, 2020
Cinematic
Oh my goodness, I cannot WAIT to play #GhostOfTsushima. The game looks right up my alley. This has to be the closest thing we've had in a video game to a Kurosawa film. pic.twitter.com/KFnxlfSv18— Andrew Johnson (@UNTDrew) May 14, 2020
Passion in the Detail
I really enjoyed the #GhostOfTsushima Demo. Definitely up my alley being how it's going the same route as BOTW & MGS5 in terms of open world exploration & mission approach.— Josh Anderson (@Josh_J_Anderson) May 14, 2020
You can tell the passion put in each detail.
I hope mission structure wise isn't like Ubisoft outpost shit pic.twitter.com/cOb2CDS7Wx
Like a Movie
There might not be any movies releasing soon, but games are still as good as ever. I can't wait to play #GhostOfTsushima on July 17th! It's such a beautiful looking game. @SuckerPunchProd pic.twitter.com/jfVJCFpMlH— John Morris (@John_Morris1) May 14, 2020
Ghost Over Samurai?
Fighting as a dishonorable Ghost looks way better than fighting as an honorable Samurai#GhostOfTsushima pic.twitter.com/gsRv3Z7Ybj— MΔRIO 🕊💚 (@Mario_OGz) May 14, 2020
Beautiful Game
Just look how beautiful this game looks. #GhostOfTsushima pic.twitter.com/MIW3pfBtwy— Decimo ❷ (@decimoXIV) May 14, 2020
Slow-Motion Action
Some #GhostOfTsushima gameplay... But in slow motion... UMMMM 😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/JrU6EwbQoh— Pyo (@mrpyo1) May 14, 2020
Lots of Creative Things
Ghost Of Tsushima is doing a lot of creative things.
I like how Birds and Foxes lead you to point of interest
Direction of the wind points to your waypoint pic.twitter.com/vmCtA4yBob— KOFI (@PressStartKofi) May 14, 2020
