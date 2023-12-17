New Gintama Anime Announces Release Window

There are a lot of anime series in the world, but none are quite like Gintama. Over the decades, the wild sci-fi series has beaten the odds to become a cult comedy fave. It has been some time since the series put out anything new for fans, but that will change soon. After all, a Gintama spin-off anime is in the works, and we've just learned when the show will go live.

The update comes courtesy of Jump Festa 2024. The annual event spotlights the best Shueisha series out there, and Gintama managed to carve out a spot for itself to shine. After all, the series confirmed its new anime will debut in 2025, and it will bring Ginpachi-sensei to life.

For those unaware of this Gintama project, it was announcement more than a year ago. 3rd Year Class Z Ginpachi-sensei is getting an anime adaptation, and the spin-off will tackle a simple story. Inspired by the light novels, this new anime will follow an AU version of Gintoki named Ginpachi as he teaches a rambunctious high school homeroom. The class will feature a lot of familiar faces as Class Z is made up of AU Gintama heroes. And of course, you can expect this new anime to come with all the gags you'd expect from a Gintama title.

Right now, we know the big anime spin-off is slated for a 2025 launch... and that is about it. Details about the project are sparse, but as we wait for more info, you can brush up on the original Gintama anime. The hit series is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for those wanting more info on Gintama, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Life isn't easy in feudal Japan... especially since the aliens landed and conquered everything! Oh sure, the new health care is great, but the public ban on the use of swords has left a lot of defeated samurai with a difficult decision to make concerning their future career paths! This is especially true if, as in the case of Gintoki Sakata, they re not particularly inclined towards holding a day job, which is why Gintoki s opted for the freelance route, taking any job that s offered to him as long as the financial remuneration sounds right. Unfortunately, in a brave new world filled with stray bug-eyed monsters, upwardly mobile Yakuza and overly ambitious E.T. entrepreneurs, those jobs usually don t pay as well as they should for the pain, suffering and indignities endured!"

What do you think about this upcoming Gintama anime? Will you be tuning in? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!