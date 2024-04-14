Go Go Loser Ranger Opening Released: Watch

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has made its debut as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and with its latest episode has debuted its opening theme sequence! The Quintessential Quintuplets' creator Negi Haruba's original Sentai Daishikkaku manga (which some fans have coined as "Ranger Reject" online) was one of the major adaptations fans had wanted to see in motion, and the first episode of its new anime did not disappoint as fans were thrown into this twisted new take on the Tokusatsu hero genre. But that's only the beginning of what we'll see.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!'s debut episode eschewed the traditional opening and ending theme sequences in favor of having more time spent with the story in the premiere itself, and that has been changed with Episode 2 of the new series. With the latest episode, fans got the full debut of its opening theme titled "On the Next Episode" as performed by Tatsuya Kitani. You can check out the creditless version of the opening in action below:

Where to Watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is now airing its episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and will be streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ internationally). Keiichi Sato directs the new anime for Yostar Pictures with Keiichiro Ochi in charge of the series' scripts, Kahoko Koseki designing the characters, and Yoshihiro Ike composing the music. The series stars the likes of Yusuke Kobayashi as D, Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama, Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri, Yuichi Nakamura as Red Keeper, Go Inoue as Blue Keeper, Kensho Ono as Yellow Keeper, Kosuke Toriumi as Green Keeper, M.A.O as Pink Keeper, and more.

Kondansha USA has licensed Negi Haruba's original Sentai Daishikkaku manga for an English language release, and they tease the series as such, "When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's Last Hope!...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"

