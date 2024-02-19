Go, Go, Loser Ranger Drops New Trailer, Poster

It won't be long before the world of Power Rangers collides with anime, guys. This year will mark the release of Go, Go, Loser Ranger courtesy of Yostar Pictures. The adaptation will bring the hit sentai shonen series to the screen, and now, a new trailer-poster drop is giving netizens a new look at the anime.

As you can see below, this new look at Go, Go, Loser Ranger is nothing short of epic. We are given a close glance at the Villainous Army of Evil as the cohort tries to invade earth. The gang fails in its mission when a herd of sentai superheroes take out the army, leaving a number of foot soldiers to live as slaves. But after years of being used for entertainment, the prisoners of war decide it is time to take down the sentai heroes for good.

Clearly, the trailer for Go, Go, Loser Ranger looks solid thanks to director Keiichi Sato. The anime's script will be overseen by Keiichiro Ochi while Kahoko Koseki takes care of the character designs. Currently, the anime fandom has all eyes trained on Go, Go, Loser Ranger as the show is expected to be one of this year's top originals. So yeah, you could say the show has pretty big expectations riding on it.

You will get to check out Go, Go, Loser Ranger for yourself later this year. The anime has not shared its release window just yet, but we do know it will air exclusively on Disney+ / Hulu. So for those wanting to know more about Go, Go, Loser Ranger, you can read its official synopsis below:

(Photo: Disney+)

"When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"

What do you think about this latest peek at Go, Go, Loser Ranger? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!