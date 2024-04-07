Go Go Loser Ranger Episode Count Revealed

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has made its debut as part of the jam packed Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has revealed how long its first outing will be sticking around for! There are a ton of new anime that fans will want to see over the next couple of months, and that's just counting all of the established franchises returning for new episodes. Among those are some great looking new manga adaptations, such as the one taking to task Super Sentai shows with its twisted takes on Tokusatsu heroes and Power Rangers from a completely different kind of perspective.

With the first episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! now available, the anime is getting ready for its home media releases in Japan. The official website has announced that this debut season of the series will be running for 12 episodes in total (meaning it will end together with the end of the Spring 2024 season later this June), and will be sold across three Blu-ray volumes. You can check out the announcement for Go! Go! Loser Ranger's first home media release below.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger – Where to Watch

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is now airing its episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and will be streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ internationally). Keiichi Sato directs the new anime for Yostar Pictures with Keiichiro Ochi in charge of the series' scripts, Kahoko Koseki designing the characters, and Yoshihiro Ike composing the music. The series stars the likes of Yusuke Kobayashi as D, Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama, Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri, Yuichi Nakamura as Red Keeper, Go Inoue as Blue Keeper, Kensho Ono as Yellow Keeper, Kosuke Toriumi as Green Keeper, M.A.O as Pink Keeper, and more.

Kondansha USA has licensed Negi Haruba's original Sentai Daishikkaku manga for an English language release, and they tease the series as such, "When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's Last Hope!...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"

