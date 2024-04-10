Go Go Loser Ranger is Good Good and Not for Losers

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has made its debut as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the first episode is proof that it's going to be a great series not for losers at all! The Spring 2024 anime schedule has a ton of new anime franchises for fans to check out, and there are many with fun ideas and stories that help to really draw fans to their premieres. But there's likely not going to be another series with as unique of a central idea as Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, which twists Super Sentai shows.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!'s main hook is sort of a spoiler, so the full explanation of why it's such a great looking show will be held off for after the break further down in this piece. Suffice to say without spoilers, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be instantly recognizable for fans of Power Rangers or other Tokusatsu heroes, and while it's technically a parody of those kinds of shows, it's far from a full-on comedy. There's a hero's journey built in here, and this time the heroes are the real baddies.

(Photo: Yostar Pictures)

Why You Should Watch Go Go Loser Ranger

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! adapts Negi Haruba's original Sentai Daishikkaku manga (from the same creator behind The Quintessential Quintuplets) and reveals a set of Rangers known as the Dragon Keepers. They are a team that fights an evil empire every Sunday in front of huge crowds of people. These heroes are worshipped, and easily dispatch the monsters that come to attack. But the premiere's real fun comes in the reveal of the gimmicky behind it all. It's revealed that the evil empire that landed on Earth was, in reality, defeated pretty much immediately.

The Dragon Keepers had defeated all of the bosses for this empire, and left the grunts alive to instead attack them on a scheduled basis every week. It's a deal forged by the Dragon Keepers and these grunts to keep up the monster attacks, and thus keep up the look of the Keepers' heroics. But it's been 13 years of this, and the grunts themselves are going tired and weary of coming up with a new monster of the week every single week. So the main focus is actually on one of these enemy grunts named "D," who has definitely grown tired of keeping up the act.

But too weak to do anything about it now, the main draw of Go Go Loser Ranger will be watching D as he rises through the ranks of those working directly with the Dragon Keepers and eventually gets his revenge. It's a new take on the monster of the week formula, and its comedy and action (which is boosted by some unique animation tricks) will likely make this a huge standout for the Spring 2024 anime season.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is now streaming on Hulu, but what did you think of the premiere episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!