Disney+ Announces Major Anime License

It looks like Disney+ is about to make its anime catalog even larger. Following some solid exclusives like Bleach, the hit streaming service has invested in another big series. Go, Go, Loser Ranger is on the horizon, and the sentai shonen will make its big premiere on Disney+.

The revelation went live the other day as Go, Go, Loser Ranger released a new trailer. It was there fans learned the new anime will be hosted on Disney+ worldwide. At this point, no word is available on whether Go, Go, Loser Ranger will be shared with Hulu in available regions. But at the very least, we known the sentai series will be available on Disney+ starting April 7th.

If you are not familiar with Go, Go, Loser Ranger, you should know the show is one of this year's most-anticipated series. The superhero series was made in February 2021 under creator Negi Haruba. Released by Kodansha Comics, Go, Go, Loser Ranger channels the spirit of Power Rangers with all the anime flair. Now, Yostar Pictures is adapting the story into an anime with director Keiichi Sato at the helm.

Currently, you can read Go, Go, Loser Ranger thanks to Kodansha USA. The series is ongoing, and to date, Haruba has released 13 volumes. So for more information on Disney's most recent anime grab, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"

What do you think about this latest Disney+ order? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!